'Crazy Rich Asians' Film Adaptation News: Cast Members Spotted Shooting Scenes in Singapore

The cast of the upcoming film adaptation of "Crazy Rich Asians" have begun filming in Singapore.

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel LiveConstance Wu will play the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's bestselling book, "Crazy Rich Asians."

Based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling book of the same name, "Crazy Rich Asians" follows the lives of Singapore's old-money royalty. The film is directed by American film-maker Jon M. Chu, and it stars Constance Wu from the ABC sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat" as Rachel Chu and Singapore-based TV host Henry Golding as Rachel's boyfriend Nick Young.

Filming for Hollywood's first Asian rom-com is already underway in the Lion City, according to reports. The cast and production team are expected to shoot more scenes in the Tanjong Pagar area and City Hall. The stars' latest social media posts suggest they have already had the chance to go around the area on their own for some sightseeing.

Wu visited the Rabbit Headquarters located in Pasir Ris, while Gemma Chan — who will play Astrid — dropped by Gardens By The Bay before filming for the movie.

Singaporean police recently released a statement about road closures from June 12 to 17 to facilitate the filming of an upcoming movie. While the authorities did not reveal the film's title, Channel News Asia revealed that it could be for "Crazy Rich Asians."

The authorities added that police and emergency vehicles will only have access to the roads during the closure. On June 14, traffic along Ann Siang Hill from South Bridge Road to Club Street will be reversed starting 5 a.m. to noon.

Other confirmed cast members in the film include Michelle Yeoh ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), Ken Jeong ("The Hangover"), Sonoya Mizuno ("Ex-Machina"), New York-based rapper Awkwafina, Chris Pang (Netflix's "Marco Polo"), Remy Hii ("Better Man"), and Harry Shum Jr. (Freeform's "Shadowhunters").