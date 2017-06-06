'Crazy Rich Asians' Release Date, Cast News, Spoilers: 'Glee' Alum Harry Shum Jr. Joins; Who Are In So Far?

The latest star to join Hollywood's adaptation of the best-selling novel "Crazy Rich Asians" is "Glee" alum Harry Shum Jr. He will play the role of style maven Astrid's (Gemma Chan) ex-boyfriend.

Shum Jr. announced his casting in a Twitter post, where he expressed excitement for being part of the movie. Production for "Crazy Rich Asians" has been happening in Singapore and Malaysia in the last month. Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed a theater release date.

I loved the book! Extremely excited to join "Crazy Rich Asians" and be part of such a stellar cast! https://t.co/lxlzAiUXOR — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) June 5, 2017

"Crazy Rich Asians" was published in 2013 and became an instant hit. Author Kevin Kwan followed up the novel's success with "China Rich Girlfriend" in 2015, which also became a bestseller. A third book, "Rich People Problems," recently launched. If the movie proves successful at the box office, moviegoers can expect the book sequels to form part of a movie trilogy as well.

Screenwriter Pete Chiarelli adapted "Crazy Rich Asians" for the big screen but Kwan is also heavily involved in the movie. "I did everything I could to be helpful to Pete as he worked on the script," he told Seattle Times.

Headlining "Crazy Rich Asians" is "Fresh Off the Boat" star Constance Wu, who plays Rachel Chu. She is an American-Asian professor and fiancée to Henry Golding's Nick Young. On a visit to Nick's homeland of Singapore, Rachel learns just how rich her future husband is and every woman among the ultra-rich wants her out of the picture, as per the official site.

Aside from Shum Jr., Chan, Wu and Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians" will also star Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Young), Sonoya Mizuno (Araminta Lee), Awkwafina (Goh Peik Lin), Chris Pang (Colin Khoo), Remy Hii (Alistair Cheng) and Ken Jeong in a still undisclosed role. Jon Chu, who directed the "Step Up" films with Channing Tatum, will helm the movie.