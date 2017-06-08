'Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire' Tips, Cheats Guide: How to Choose Drivers and Sell Like a Pro

"Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire," SEGA's latest idle clicker game is now out on iOS and Android. To make things easier for new players, here are a few tips and tricks that will make navigating the game's nuances a breeze.

Tip No. 1 is to always hire the highest-paid drivers first. While many players opt to pair drivers and cars, it turns out that hiring the highest-paid drivers earn more.

Tip No. 2 is to not tap like crazy in order to utilize a number of jobs that will pop up on the tap screen. These are VIPs, Stunts and Fire/Multiplier, which give players the ability to earn more cash per ride, get extra income from performing stunts and charge extra fare, respectively.

Tip No. 3 is to choose the best ads to watch. Watching ads is an easy way to get valuable resources. However, they are not recommended since only a small amount is given for each ad. Watch ads only after being away for a while to get bonuses or to refuel in order to double earnings.

Tip No. 4 is to push for milestone upgrades. These fall at 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 upgrades and have obvious benefits when it comes to a player's drivers.

Tip No. 5 is when selling out, try to hold out for higher multipliers. Selling abruptly might give instant gratification but this essentially forgoes additional resources that can add up over time.

Tip No. 6 is to time scratch card unlocks. Players will receive these at various times in "Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire" and the most efficient way to unlock them is after a sell-out. Also make sure one card is unlocking at a given time.

Finally, there's tip No. 7, which is to tap in the area where the best-paid drivers are. As players spend more time in-game, less tapping will be needed so be sure to make those taps count.

Remember these tips and "Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire" will be much more enjoyable and rewarding.