'Creativerse' Review Roundup: Steam Game Receives Praise Despite 'Minecraft' Comparison

"Creativerse" has been getting a lot of buzz online for being very similar to "Minecraft." However, the recently released free-to-play game has also been getting a lot of good reviews.

The game currently has an overall "Very Positive" rating on Steam. As of writing, it has a score of 81 percent out of more than 15,000 reviews. And while it definitely has some similarities with "Minecraft," some people have pointed out that there are also a lot of stark differences.

As one review by LazlowRave on Steam points out, the game "pulls itself above the crowded genre of games" that have copied the style of "Minecraft." The reviewer also admits that a lot of hours have already been spent on "Creativerse," and the number will only grow from there.

Game Skinny called the game "a worthy competitor to 'Minecraft,'" pointing out that its gameplay is very dynamic and full-bodied. The review also noted that "Creativerse" adopts a "smoother creation experience" that will not confuse its players. Additionally, the publication praised the game's graphics, calling the visuals "beautiful," especially when placed next to the block-style imagery of "Minecraft."

Meanwhile, iDigitalTimes singled out the game's quests and adventures as the most attractive part of "Creativerse." The media outlet also made a note of the social aspects of the game, which encourages players to communicate and share. Overall, the review described "Creativerse" as "a well-built game" that makes use of "powerful tools that can allow for elaborate structures." Ultimately, though, the success of the game rests upon the continued use from its players.

And while "Creativerse" and "Minecraft" definitely share similar elements, developer Playful Corporation aims to set itself apart. "We finally found what Creativerse wants to be when it grows up, and this is the feature that got us onto that path," Playful CEO Paul Bettner told GamesBeat.

"Creativerse" is available on Steam.