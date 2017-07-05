Creator Confirms Cancellation of 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Sequel

Steam/Five Nights At Freddy's Promotional image for indie video game "Five Nights At Freddy's"

After several instances implying uncertainty, "Five Nights at Freddy's" creator Scott Cawthon confirmed that he has canceled the sequel project.

Cawthon went on Steam and wrote to the fans about his decision. He said he realized that he "just don't want to work on this."

The canceled sequel is commonly referred to by fans as "Five Nights at Freddy's 6." Cawthon admitted that it was the game he was talking about in the hints he had been dropping for the last month. However, the game creator candidly told fans that despite "forcing" himself to get on with the project, he was just not getting enough inspiration to continue.

"Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations," Cawthon continued.

He then put all those expectations to rest and said: "I've decided that I'm going to stop working on it. I'm not going to reveal anything else about what the game was." Cawthon also said he spoke with other developers attached to the discontinued sequel and requested that they not reveal any details about "Five Nights at Freddy's 6."

On a good note, he promised fans that this does not mean he is leaving the video game-making scene. In fact, he teased that he was working on another title for the fans of "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Cawthon added in his open letter that he, indeed, needed a break and wanted to work on "something more lighthearted just as a way of relaxing."

Meanwhile, he also assured fans that the virtual reality release and the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" will be continued.

On the other hand, many fans of the video game franchise are confident that the independent game creator was just pulling another prank. However, Cawthon updated the Steam open letter and said that "it's not a troll."