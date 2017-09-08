'Creed 2' Release Date News: Sylvester Stallone Suggests 2018 Release

Reuters/Susana Vera Sylvester Stallone will be appearing as a guest star in the next season of "This is Us."

Without any official announcement yet from its producers, Sylvester Stallone has allegedly dropped a hint about the possible release date of the second "Creed" movie. Several days ago, Stallone took to his Instagram page to tease that "Creed 2" would hit theaters next year.

Over the last several months, Stallone has been taking advantage of his social media accounts to tease fans about the prospects of a second "Creed" movie. Although fans have yet to hear any major reveal about the movie as far as its cast and production start or release date are concerned, it looks like Stallone has already stepped up to offer a major clue as to when it will hit theaters.

If Stallone's recent Instagram post is anything to go by, it looks like "Creed 2" will be released in 2018. Over on Instagram, the actor posted an image of himself and Michael B. Jordan from a "Creed" training scene and captioned it "Getting stronger!!! 2018." Previously, Stallone also said that he would like to start filming "Creed 2" in early 2018 so it could be released just in time for Thanksgiving Day, just like its predecessor.

The first "Creed" movie earned $109.8 million in North America alone and $63.8 million in other parts of the world, grossing $173.6 million worldwide. The movie landed Stallone an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

According to reports, Stallone is currently handling script duties for the sequel, although it does not have a director yet. The much-anticipated sequel will reportedly bring back Jordan as the son of Apollo Creed's son Adonis, who will face "Rocky IV" antagonist Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, in a match. In "Rocky IV," Drago was the Russian heavyweight who killed Apollo Creed in a brutal match.

Fans of the franchise should stay tuned for more updates on the "Creed 2" production.