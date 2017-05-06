'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' Season 2 Spoilers: A Singer Dies and a Mystery Emerges

"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" routinely presents its viewers with numerous mysteries that are tinged with tragedy, and in an upcoming episode, fans will see how misfortune has befallen an American singer for whom the music has stopped playing.

Facebook courtesy of Criminal Minds Beyond BordersNext episode of 'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' is set to air on May 10

The upcoming episode of the show, which is titled "Obey," will feature a mystery involving an American singer. The body of this singer was discovered on a rural road in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, a place that seems difficult to just stumble upon accidentally.

There are many questions that the members of the International Response Team will have to answer here if they hope to unravel the mystery behind the sudden death of this singer.

As CarterMatt speculated, the singer's level of fame could be a clue related to why this individual turned up dead in this remote place.

Perhaps someone was after the singer for money and realized that there was no way out at a certain point and murder became the only option. It is also possible that a rival of the singer is responsible for this despicable act, someone who the spotlight was taken away from and this is some form of twisted revenge.

The name of the episode itself, "Obey," may even be a clue. "Obey" could be hinting that someone carried out an order to take out the singer, or perhaps, the victim failed to follow instructions.

Unfortunately, more clues about this mystery remain unavailable for now, but fans of the show will not have to wait that much longer to learn additional details about it since "Obey" is already set to air on May 10 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Following "Obey," two more episodes – "Abominable" and "The Ripper of Riga" – are expected to air this season.

More news about "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" should be made available in the near future.