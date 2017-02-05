'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Episode 12 Spoilers: Spencer and BAU Save Men With 'Relationship Troubles'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After Jane Lynch's return as Spencer Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) mother, Diana, "Criminal Minds" season 12 continues this week with episode 12, "A Good Husband."

While the previous installment saw Reid help the team from home as he takes care of his mom, the upcoming episode will see the Behavioral Analysis Unit's (BAU) resident genius back in the field.

It is a good thing he will be around when "Criminal Minds" season 12 returns with episode 12 as the BAU will be dealing with another challenging case involving an unsub revealed to be preying on men who are having "relationship troubles."

The promo for the episode teases that the person responsible is a woman. She was seen approaching her latest unsuspecting victim at a bar.

Why she is doing this is what the BAU will have to find out in "Criminal Minds" season 12, episode 12 before the criminal claims another victim and increases her body count.

Lynch will not appear in this "Criminal Minds" season 12 episode although she will be back in two more installments yet to be fully detailed. Either way, they are meant to wrap up Diana and Reid's storyline.

While Lynch's character will be out of the picture for the time being, "A Good Husband" will actually be followed up by an episode centered on her son.

It is very aptly titled "Spencer" and will even see an appearance of "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" stars Alana De La Garza and Daniel Henney.

"Spencer episode launches a journey for [Reid] and for the team that I would argue we never even imagined would happen — and yet it happens, and we're along for this ride. And it's an intense one," showrunner Erica Messer revealed.

"We're really acknowledging the history of the series and being able to bring back people who have made an impact, good or bad, on our characters. And we're having a really good time doing that," she went on to say.

"Criminal Minds" season 12, episode 12, "A Good Husband" airs on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.