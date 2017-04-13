'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Spoilers: Reid Goes on Trial

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) will finally know his trial date in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds"

Facebook/CriminalMindsReid's trial is set in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Unforgettable," the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide) reveals that the FBI agent will learn when he will be tried in court for the murder of Nadie Ramos (Ani Sava). After the nightmare that he endured in prison, Reid will finally face the jury and await his sentence. He has yet to fully accept the predicament he is in. After discovering Nadie's dead body, Reid has difficulty identifying which is reality and which is not. All he wants is to see his mother, Diana (Jane Lynch), and check if she is okay.

Reid's predicament started when he refused to accept that he is losing Diana to Alzheimer's disease. Nadie was a nurse who promised to deliver a cure that might help his mother's illness. Reid went to Mexico to see her, and from then on, his whole life turned upside down.

His friends in the BAU were all worried about him, but their hands were tied. They could only wait for the final decision on Reid's case.

Last episode, he had an epiphany. Reid told Tara (Aisha Tyler) that it was not Mr. Scratch he saw the night of Nadie's murder. It was a woman.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the entire group being tapped to investigate an odd phenomenon. When employees of the federal government end up dying one by one, a preliminary probe will reveal that the cause is heart attack. Walker (Damon Gupton) will find himself personally invested in the case when a good friend of his turned out to be one of the victims. It seems incredible that all those people died due to heart failure. There must be something missing in the equation that the BAU has yet to identify.

"Criminal Minds" season 12 episode 20 will air Wednesday, April 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.