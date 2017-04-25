'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Episode 20 Spoilers: Squad Relies on Walker in New Case

Walker (Damon Gupton) will take the lead as his team probes a series of confounding murders in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Unforgettable," the synopsis (according to Spoilers Guide) reveals that the unit will investigate the deaths of several federal government employees. Walker will be put in the spotlight when it is revealed that a close friend of his is one of the victims. A preliminary probe shows that they all died due to a heart attack. The chances of all those people expiring due to one cause are supposedly slim which puts the team on edge. Something happened that induced the attack, but what is it?

Meanwhile, the court will finally release the schedule of Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) trial for the murder of Nadie Ramos (Ani Sava). His colleagues are worried about his condition. Ever since Reid was put behind bars and faced horrific experiences, they cannot wait to get him out. They all know that the chances of the FBI agent being found guilty of the crime are high since there was no witness to what truly transpired that night Nadie was found lifeless in that hotel room.

In a February interview with TV Guide, showrunner Erica Messer talked about how they planned to end the Reid storyline. Previously, it was revealed that Reid's predicament would not be concluding soon. The EP also could not promise that things would end well. Many fans are hoping that Reid would be given a chance to take care of his ailing mother, but anything can still happen.

"Again, this is the fun of doing a serialized arc on this show. You have to tune in and see! It will continue to be this bittersweet scenario even though it's in this incredibly dangerous surrounding. But at the same time, every time you look at Reid, you see he was just trying to do the right thing for his mom. That is at the foundation of this whole story," Messer teased.

"Criminal Minds" season 12 episode 20 will air Wednesday, April 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.