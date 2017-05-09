'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Episode 22 Spoilers: Reid, Derek Go After Mr. Scratch

Derek Morgan (guest star Shemar Moore) will return to help Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and the Behavioral Analysis Unit in tracking down the elusive Mr. Scratch in the upcoming season finale of "Criminal Minds."

Facebook/CriminalMindsMorgan returns in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Red Light," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the former supervisory special agent will provide his former team a lead to Mr. Scratch, the criminal who has been tormenting Reid for a long time. It has now been confirmed that Mr. Scratch is behind the death of Nadie Ramos (Ani Sava). Now that Reid's mother, Diana (Jane Lynch), has been kidnapped, the race to capture the fugitive has become even more urgent.

The promo shows Morgan being welcomed by his old friends. With the information that he has, everyone is positive they will be able to track down where Mr. Scratch has been hiding. But first, they must find Lindsey (Gia Mantegna), the woman who abducted Diana. Last episode, it was revealed that she has been keeping surveillance on Diana and Reid's lives for the past six months. Diana's nurse was also found dead in Lindsey's abandoned apartment. The criminal is on the run and she has Reid's mother.

In the clip, Lindsey appears to have changed her hair color to blonde. Diana's terrified face is also briefly shown. She appears to be inside a car trunk.

Elsewhere, Reid is seen entering an interrogation room. He is accompanied by Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). Someone is already waiting for them inside, gagged and bound. Only the back of the person's head is visible. Soon after, Reid is screaming, asking where his mother is. Could the person be Mr. Scratch? If he is, how did Reid and Garcia find him when he has been incognito for so long?

The "Criminal Minds" season 12 finale airs on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.