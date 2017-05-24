'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Cast News: Penelope and J.J. Might Not Come Back

"Criminal Minds" was already renewed for season 13, but not every member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is expected to be back for another round of crazy missions.

(Photo: CBS)AJ Cook as J.J. in "Criminal Minds."

According to Deadline, the involvement of both Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook in the series is up in the air at the moment as the two are seeking similar compensations as their male co-stars.

Back in 2013, Vangsness and Cook also sought the same since they were being paid less than half of what the male cast members like Shemar Moore and Matthew Gray Gubler were receiving.

While they were able to work out a deal that time, the two find themselves in the same situation once again for "Criminal Minds" season 13. However, Deadline says that they are willing to leave this time around if they do not get parity with their co-stars.

(Photo: CBS) Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia in "Criminal Minds."

Both Cook and Vangsness were in "Criminal Minds" since the beginning of the series. The former is a series regular, as special agent J.J. Jareau, since the beginning except for season 6, in which she was demoted to a guest star role.

CBS and ABC Studios were criticized for such a move as they also reduced the number of episodes that season for Paget Brewster, who will be returning in "Criminal Minds" season 13 by the way.

As for Vangsness, who plays the BAU technical analyst Penelope Garcia, she started in the first season of the long-running series as a recurring character and was promoted to series regular in the second.

As reported not too long ago, Joe Mantegna and Gubler have already closed deals with CBS and have committed to starring in "Criminal Minds" season 13.

At the moment, it is unknown if Vangsness and Cook will be back in "Criminal Minds" season 13. Apart from Mantegna, Gubler and Brewster, the only confirmed cast members set to return are Adam Rodriguez, Damon Gupton and Aisha Tyler.