'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: A Criminal the BAU Dealt With a Decade Ago Is Returning

(Photo: CBS) Shemar Moore returns as Morgan in the "Criminal Minds" season 12 finale.

The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) will be haunted by a familiar face in "Criminal Minds" season 13.

It has been confirmed that actor Jamie Kennedy will reprise his role as the psychotic cannibalistic serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell in the new season.

The character was first introduced in "Criminal Minds" a decade ago during the third season of the long-running police procedural drama.

Floyd's cannibalistic tendencies first manifested when he was seven, when he bit off a flesh of his infant sister. He is also under the impression that he is possessed by a flesh-eating demon.

The serial killer crossed paths with the BAU in "Criminal Minds" season 3 after his latest kill— a woman whose body was found stuffed with some fingers from his other victims, who are all prostitutes.

Floyd then abducted another girl, which prompted the BAU to organize a search party, which the killer joined unbeknownst to them. He kidnapped another woman as a distraction, killed the first girl and served her flesh to the other searchers in a stew he cooked for them.

The "Criminal Minds" character has a basement room with walls covered in writing and pentagrams including books on Satanism and images of the Black Paintings. He also owns a homemade cookbook with cannibalistic recipes like "Skewered She" and "Kobe Girl Steak."

He was eventually brought to a mental institution. However, executive producer Erica Messer teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he might be getting out of there soon:

Here he is 10 years into being a patient at a mental institution who now may or may not be eligible to get out of that institution.

Floyd is clearly a terrifying criminal to deal with and it will be interesting to see what brings him back to the radar of the BAU in "Criminal Minds" season 13. It will definitely be a chance for Morgan (Shemar Moore) to shine since he was one of the chief people that made Floyd's arrest happen.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.