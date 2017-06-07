'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: BAU to Deal With Colleague's Death?

The Behavioral Analysis Unit may be mourning the loss of one or two of its members in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

Facebook/CriminalMindsSomeone will not return in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Spoilers predicted that the group will have to move on without a couple of its original members in the new installment.

It was previously teased that Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook, who play Garcia and Jareau, have yet to sign their contracts for season 13. The actresses are said to be seeking for equal pay with colleagues Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler. The other cast members, which include Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton, will reportedly return as series regulars.

It remains to be seen if the showrunners will end up killing off Garcia or Jareau if Vangsness and Cook end up leaving the show. This will be a huge blow to the fans, considering that the last season ended with the promise that someone would die among the BAU members. Rossi (Mantegna), Prentiss (Brewster) and Lewis (Tyler) were involved in a terrible car accident.

In an interview with TV Guide, showrunner Erica Messer shared that they carefully planned the said cliffhanger. While she said she would not want to see any of the characters die in the series, the EP revealed that the final decision would be up to the writers.

"A car accident out of nowhere is often classic cliffhanger-y, but this felt like, this wasn't a bomb or anything like that; it was them talking about once we get to Scratch's hideout, he's going to have traps within traps within traps. We're expecting once they get out of the car at Scratch's hideout it's going to be bad news, but the fact that it was before they could even get there -- that that was where the trap was -- is frightening and unexpected," Messer shared.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Sept. 27.