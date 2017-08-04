'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Cannibalistic Serial Killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell Returns

A familiar face is heading back to "Criminal Minds" for the show's 13th season.

Facebook/CriminalMinds "Criminal Minds" season 13 premieres this fall on CBS.

According to TVLine, Jamie Kennedy will be reprising his role as serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell. First introduced in season 3 as a cannibalistic cretin, Floyd is set to re-appear in the upcoming installment's sixth episode.

"It's going to be so much fun," showrunner Erica Messer told the media outlet. "It's going to dredge up a lot of reminders for the team and the struggles that people had with faith in that episode."

Messer also pointed out that Floyd's first appearance was the same episode where Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) was shot, so the character is "going to deal with a reminder of that time in her life."

Floyd initially thought that he was possessed by a demon who liked eating humans. He had a troubled childhood because he was sent to a mental hospital at an early age after biting his older sister. At age 18, he eventually made his way back into the world and opened up a barbecue restaurant. He continued satiating his unique hunger for human flesh until his crimes were discovered by the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Meanwhile, many fans were devastated when Shemar Moore said goodbye to the series in 2016. Moore is famously known for portraying BAU's Derek Morgan for 11 years before his departure. He briefly appeared in May's season 12 finale, but some viewers are still hoping to see his character back on the team.

Despite his character's fate, Moore said he is not closing his doors on a possible "Criminal Minds" comeback.

"Anything's possible," Moore told TV Guide, hinting that he would be open to joining the series again if given the chance. "I told all the fans, I keep telling them those elevators closed and they can always open up again."

"Criminal Minds" season 13 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.