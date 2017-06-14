'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: First Casualty in BAU Identified?

Supervisory Special Agent Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton) will not be returning in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds." Is he going to be the first casualty in the Behavioral Analysis Unit?

Facebook/CriminalMindsBAU will say goodbye to one of its members in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

According to TVLine, Gupton will no longer reprise his role in the CBS series due to creative changes. The actor was first introduced in season 12 and has been part of the show for 15 episodes.

Previously, it was also reported that two stars, Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook, have not settled their contracts yet for season 13. They are reportedly seeking parity with their male co-stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Joe Mantegna. The rest of the cast members, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Adam Rodriguez, have signed again as series regulars.

Speculations that some of the BAU agents will end up dying have been circulating after the cliffhanger in last season's finale. Almost all of the members, except Garcia (Vangness) and Reid (Gubler), were inside the vehicle when an 18-wheeler truck plowed through it. Showrunner Erica Messer already said she would not want to see any of the BAU peeps die. However, she emphasized, that the decision was still up to the writers. The cliffhanger, she said, was something they had planned from the start.

"A car accident out of nowhere is often classic cliffhanger-y, but this felt like, this wasn't a bomb or anything like that; it was them talking about once we get to Scratch's hideout, he's going to have traps within traps within traps. We're expecting once they get out of the car at Scratch's hideout it's going to be bad news, but the fact that it was before they could even get there -- that that was where the trap was -- is frightening and unexpected," Messer shared in an interview with TV Guide.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Sept. 27.