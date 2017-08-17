'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: How Will Agent Simmons Affect the Team's Dynamics?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Agent Simmons will join the squad in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Agent Matthew Simmons (Daniel Henney) is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

Showrunner Erica Messer recently spoke to TV Guide about the decision to add Henney in the show. The actor had previously starred in its spin-off, "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders." After that series was canceled, it was announced that he would be part of the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the new installment. Messer said she was looking forward to the energy Henney would bring into the show and that it has been "lovely" working with him. Simmons had previously worked with the BAU when he helped in Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) release from prison, so he will not exactly be a stranger to the team. He will take the place that Damon Gupton, who played Agent Stephen Walker, left.

"It was difficult," Messer shared with TV Guide. "As you know, these decisions aren't made quickly or anything like that. Everything was a thoughtful decision."

She added: "The discussions were, 'Do you think Daniel would want to join Criminal Minds?' But of course to add one more that means someone's not coming back and that's never an easy thing when someone isn't returning to the show. ... The decision was made that made that Damon would not be returning and Daniel would be joining, so then it's up to us to tell the stories and have them make sense."

Meanwhile, season 13 is expected to see the return of the serial killer, Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman). Adam Rodriguez, who plays Luke Alvez, recently hinted that the BAU might finally capture the criminal and end his evil reign.

Since Scratch escaped from prison in season 11, he has been targeting the BAU members and their families. Last time, he made Reid's life miserable. The FBI agent was sent to jail for a crime he did not commit. Shortly after, his mother, Diana (Jane Lynch), was abducted. Spoilers indicate that BAU may use Reid as bait to capture Scratch. The man will not be able to resist toying with the lanky agent again.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.