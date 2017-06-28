'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Reid Reunites With One of His Saviors

A familiar face will be added to the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

Facebook/CriminalMindsDaniel Henney is series regular in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Henney, who played Special Agent Matt Simmons in "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders," has joined the cast as a series regular for the new installment. Simmons is set to replace Supervisory Special Agent Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton) on the team. It was previously announced that Gupton would no longer return to the show due to creative changes. Later on, it was rumored that he was axed due to an altercation with a writer.

During one the crossovers between the two CBS shows, Henney's character helped with the release of Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) from a Mexican prison. Many fans are excited to watch him interact again with the BAU members, especially Reid, who has yet to personally thank him for what he did.

Meanwhile, the series is finally moving on after a tense period where the fate of two main cast members had previously been uncertain. Recently, it was revealed that Kirsten Vangsness (who plays Garcia) and A.J. Cook (who plays JJ) have settled and signed their contracts after CBS agreed to their request of pay parity.

With two of Reid's friends securely back on the team, viewers are looking forward to their dynamics, especially when the lanky agent tries to fix his life.

Last season was tough on Reid. His mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, had been abducted. He was sent to prison and it took a while for his colleagues to get him out.

However, Reid's predicament is in no way finished. There are even rumors that claim he will leave BAU and will take a break from work. Reid will likely want to spend time with his mother and assure her that they are both safe.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Sept. 27.