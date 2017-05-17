'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Reid to Quit BAU?

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) will decide if he wants to be reinstated as a member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

Last season's finale showed Cat's (Aubrey Plaza) successful attempt to mess with Reid's head. She made him face the reality that he enjoyed poisoning his fellow inmates and that he was, by all intents and purposes, a criminal just like her. Cat forced the FBI agent to play her game in order to save Diana (Jane Lynch). Reid had no choice but to comply. Although he got his mother back safe and sound, in the end, the damage to his psyche has already been done.

Showrunner Erica Messer talked to TV Guide about the future plans for Reid. He may opt to return to BAU or leave altogether. With the kind of messed-up mind he has right now, Reid may be thinking of quitting as he begins to accept that he may be the killer Cat is accusing him to be. She and Lindsey Vaughn (Gia Mantegna) had fun toying with Reid, making him question his own sanity.

"We have ideas for what the first episode would be. That question will be answered then. I don't want to say anymore in case that's not what we go with, but we're going to play that. There's a little bit of 'you shouldn't have done that,' but we want him back on the team. We'd like to get him back on cases as quickly as we can," Messer teased.

Meanwhile, the EP also teased about the fate of Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and Lewis (Aisha Tyler). They were involved in a terrible accident during the finale. Messer expressed her hopes that everyone is safe but acknowledged that anything could still happen with the storyline. According to her, the writers would be meeting in June to discuss what is going to happen.

CarterMatt posits that "Criminal Minds" will return in September for its thirteenth season.