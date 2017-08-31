'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Reid's Problems About His Mother to Continue

Facebook/CriminalMinds Diana may return in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) will continue to worry about his mother, Diana (Jane Lynch), in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

Lynch recently said she was still not sure if she would reprise her role in the CBS procedural. According to her, she would love to portray Diana again, but at the moment, she has yet to receive any update with regards to the storyline being continued. The last installment was unkind to Diana. Her health condition worsened, and to top it all off, she was abducted by Cat (Aubrey Plaza) and Lindsey (Gia Mantegna).

"I don't know if you're going to see Diana Reid again. I hope you do. I would love to come back," Lynch shared with TV Guide at the Television Critics Association press tour. "She's in a very interesting place right now. She's suffering from Alzheimer's but she has moments of perfect clarity. She and Matthew Gubler's character [Spencer Reid] have a very interesting, very complicated but very loving relationship. It'd be great to dive in to that again."

If Diana will return, Reid will surely dedicate most of his time taking care of her. He will not want a repeat of the traumatic events that happened last season. Reid's priority has always been his mother's health. He became embroiled in a messy murder case because he was looking for a way to cure her. Since there was no way for Diana to miraculously be healed, Reid's challenge of making sure she is loved and comfortable will continue.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) will strike again in season 13. It has been teased that one member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit will go missing soon after the terrible accident the group was involved in. Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) will reportedly asked for the help of Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) when she receives information about her colleagues' condition. When they arrive at the scene of the accident, they will find out that an agent appears to have been kidnapped by the serial killer.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.