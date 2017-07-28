'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Who Will Be Scratch's New Target?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Scratch will be back in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Mr. Scratch, the ultimate bad guy in "Criminal Minds," will definitely be back in the upcoming season of the CBS series.

According to CarterMatt, new villains will likely be added to the show in the new installment. While these unsubs will be committing unspeakable crimes against humanity, no one will likely hold a candle to Scratch, the serial killer who has been a thorn in the BAU's side for the longest time. Last season, he came after Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), who was already worried over his mother's condition. Diana (Jane Lynch) had Alzheimer's and this made it possible for Scratch to play around with the FBI agent's feelings.

Previously, Scratch was also the reason why former unit chief Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) quit his post. He had to submit his resignation to enter the witness protection program to protect his son from his stalker. Viewers are wondering which BAU member he will torment next. He can go after Rossi (Joe Mantegna) or Prentiss (Paget Brewster) or one of the younger members of BAU. Scratch is dangerous and completely crazy. For reasons known only to him, he finds enjoyment in stalking the squad.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that season 13 will see Reid finally ready to return to work after his ordeal. His mother is somewhere safe, and he wishes it would always stay that way. Last time, Diana was abducted by her caretaker. Reid does not want a repeat of that incident; hence he will be keeping his mom close. Working at the BAU is still the best option for him. His friends all understand what he has been through and can sympathize with his misgivings. While he may not be his 100 percent self, Prentiss and the others will not pressure him. They all cannot wait to see his lanky frame strolling the hallways in headquarters.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.