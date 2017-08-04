Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Baby Latest News: Model Flaunts Baby Bump

Reuters/Carl Recine Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo expecting another child

After weeks of speculations, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez finally confirmed that they are expecting their newest bundle of joy.

The 22-year-old model flaunted her baby bump in a fashionable maternity photoshoot with Spain's Hola! Magazine.

In the translated version of her interview, the model revealed some of things that currently make her happy. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy," Rodriguez stated.

This will be the model's first child, while the Real Madrid forward already has a seven-year-old son who is being called Cristianinho and a newly born set of twins who are reportedly named Eva Maria and Mateo all via surrogate. The identities of the children's mothers remain undisclosed in public.

Before Rodriguez confirmed her pregnancy after rumors started circulating in May, Ronaldo's rep reportedly dropped the news in an exclusive statement through HollywoodLife, saying: "I can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with twins and his current girlfriend is pregnant with his child. As for the gender of the twins, he did post an official photo where you can see a baby in a pink dress and the other baby in a blue jumper — perhaps that says it all."

The pregnancy rumors began when Ronaldo posted a photo with his girlfriend on Instagram where Rodriguez's midsection appears larger than usual.

❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first made their relationship public in early 2017, but they reportedly started dating since November 2016. The soccer star also dated other supermodels like Alice Goodwin, Gemma Atkinson, and Irina Shayk in the past.

The soccer star has yet to break his silence surrounding his girlfriend's pregnancy.