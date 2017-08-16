Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez News: Pregnancy Not Supported by Her Parents

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is reportedly going through her pregnancy without the support of her parents.

Reuters/Rafael Marchante Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting his fourth child.

According to reports, the 23-year-old model has been deserted by her parents. Her father, Jorge Eduardo Rodriguez, is now living in Argentina, while her mother, Ana Maria Hernandez, is in Italy.

This half-Spanish half-Argentinian model, on the other hand, lives in her native country along with the Real Madrid Superstar.

She might not be on good terms with her family, but Ronaldo's family has welcomed her into theirs. The football star's mother, Dolores Aveiro, reportedly gets on well with Rodriguez.

She is due to give birth to her daughter this October. The baby will be his fourth kid, following twins Eva Maria and Mateo, whom they welcomed last June and seven-year-old Cristiano Jr. But this will be Ronaldo's first child with her, and his first child who is not going to be birthed by a surrogate mother.

The model is getting plenty of practice before the birth of her daughter since she is also raising Ronaldo's twins. She also appears to be close with the eldest, Cristiano Jr. They have been spotted at football events together.

Earlier this year, she attended the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich with Ronaldo and his son. And they both continue to show their support for the footballer by attending Real Madrid's matches together.

In addition, photos from her Instagram show various activities that they both enjoy doing. Lately, they enjoyed a day out in Safari Madrid where they looked at various animals.

As previously reported, the football star met the model at a VIP Dolce & Gabbana event. Rumors of their relationship started surfacing when they were spotted one day in Disneyland Paris. They have been together since late last year.

