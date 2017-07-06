Cristiano Ronaldo Baby Names: Did the Portuguese Footballer Name His Newborn Twins Mateo and Eva?

REUTERS / KACPER PEMPEL Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes his newborn twins

Proud father Cristiano Ronaldo beams with happiness as he showcases his newborn twins with his eldest son Cristiano Jr. on social media.

The Real Madrid forward posted a photo of his three children on Twitter with the caption "Blessed." He and his seven-year-old son, who is fondly called Cristianinho, were seen cradling the newborn twins.

He also initially shared a photo of the babies on Facebook as soon as he met them for the first time since he was away for an international game against Chile when they were born. He was reportedly allowed by the Portuguese Football Federation to take the earliest flight home after their defeat so he can be with his newborn children.

According to reports, the names of the paternal twins were finally revealed several days after their birth on June 29. The twins will be called Mateo and Eva.

Other reports cited some details about the twins that were reported by the Portuguese TV channel SIC.

The twins were born through a surrogate mother whose identity is kept a secret. If the news turns out to be true, this might not be the first time that the Portuguese footballer fathered an offspring through surrogacy.

When Cristianinho was born, Ronaldo's former nanny named Maria Manuela Rodriguez claimed that the footballer's sister Katia told her that he hired two Mexican mothers to have his child. One reportedly gave the egg, while another one carried the child in her womb until he was born. She also claimed that the boy was born in a private clinic and his birth mother was not able to see him because she was completely covered up.

Ronaldo is currently dating a Madrid-based model named Georgina Rodriguez since November 2016, who is often seen spending time with Cristianinho.