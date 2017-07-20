Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez News: They Are Expecting, Footballer Confirms Rumors

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo recently confirmed that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child.

Reuters/Rafael Marchante Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting his fourth child.

Speaking to Spanish Publication El Mundo, the football star confirmed that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. Ronaldo shared that he is happy to have another kid.

He currently has three kids. Cristiano Jr., the eldest, was born in 2010 in the U.S. The footballer has full custody of his son. He has yet to publicly reveal the identity of his mother. More recently, he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo. They were born last June in America through a surrogate mother.

Prior to the confirmation, Ronaldo's 23-year-old girlfriend has been spotted with a small bump. While everyone started to speculate, Rodriguez's mother shot down the rumors, denying her daughter's pregnancy.

Reports say the love birds met at a Dolce & Gabbana event. The football star spotted the model at the VIP area of the said party.

The pair have reportedly been dating months before they stepped out in public, enjoying a romantic stroll in Disneyland Paris.

Earlier this year, they stepped out in public together, as they attended the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. And the model continued to stay by Ronaldo's side for football events. She has been spotted numerous times in the sidelines of Real Madrid matches.

The couple has already taken their romance to social media. In an Instagram post published last June, Rodriguez shared a photo of her, Ronaldo, and his eldest child and captioned it with, "My two loves."

More recently, she posted a photo of what appears to be date night, as she looks glammed up. She wrote. "Love."

As of now, it remains unclear how far long Rodriguez is in her pregnancy. The couple has not shared the baby's due date as well.

More updates should roll out soon.