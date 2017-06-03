Cristiano Ronaldo Vs. Lionel Messi News: Real Madrid Superstar Wins Net Worth Department

While fans continue to debate on who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, statistics prove that the two are valued assets of their respective teams. However, if the net worths of the two football superstars are to be factored in, it is clear that Ronaldo has the upper hand, indeed.

REUTERS/Jason LeeReal Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for a friendly soccer match between Real Madrid and Tianjin Teda in Tianjin, August 6, 2011. The Real Madrid Superstar has topped Forbes' 2017 list of highest paid soccer players, his fourth in a row.

The comparison between Ronaldo and Messi has been an ongoing one, and, from the looks of it, it cannot be expected to end anytime soon. While the 2016-17 season has the odds favoring Ronaldo, dissecting their game statistics reveals that the two are in a virtual tug-of-war for the honor of who is the better footballer.

Despite Ronaldo's ending the five-year La Liga drought for the Real Madrid and possibly bagging the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League if they defeat Juventus on Sunday, June 4, it doesn't mean that he is better than Messi in all regards. After all, it has been learned that, Messi has scored 14 more points than Ronaldo in his Copa Del Rey stint earlier this week.

When it comes to penalties, the Argentinian football superstar also performed better than Ronaldo as he scored nine times from the spot while the Portuguese Real Madrid player only scored seven times this season.

In terms of free-kicks and long rangers, though, Ronaldo has the upper hand. While the Real Madrid footballer is already 32, football aficionados can't help but comment that free-kicks and long rangers are still very much his forte, leaving goalkeepers wondering how to avert his goals.

On the whole, both Ronaldo and Messi are considered commendable with both football superstars rising to the occasion and bringing their respective teams into victory. Because of this, it is not really surprising why they occupy the top two spots as the highest paid football players released by Forbes, with Ronaldo netting $93 million and Messi $80 million.

While this is the fourth year that Ronaldo topped the list, it is suspected that Messi can still catch up with his rival's figures. With only a year to go before his contract with Barcelona expires, it is suspected that his team will give him a raise that will bring his net closer, if not equal, to that of Ronaldo.