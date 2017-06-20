Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Out of Real Madrid To Possibly Go Back to Manchester United?

Professional football player Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be leaving Real Madrid soon and there is talk that he might go back to former team Manchester United.

REUTERS/Regis DuvignauFootball Soccer - Euro 2016 - Portugal Training - Centre National de Rugby, Marcoussis, France - 7/7/16 - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training.

While Ronaldo and Real Madrid have neither confirmed nor denied the transfer rumors, reports suggested that the athlete's decision to leave is primarily influenced by the recent tax fraud allegations that the Spain authorities have filed against him with as much as $16 million involved.

The allegations were immediately denied by Ronaldo's camp last week. His official and legal representatives from Gestifute said in a statement (via Reuters): "There is no tax evasion scheme ... There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything."

The law firm also promised to show the public several documents to prove that Ronaldo never committed the act of fraud concerning his taxes.

Several days after the tax fraud allegations came out, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez went on Spanish radio and spoke in defense of their star player. He said: "I know him and he's a top professional and person and all this is very strange. We have complete faith that Cristiano has always acted out of good faith because we know what he is like."

Perez also denied rumors that all these are for show so Ronaldo can force Real Madrid to pay for his taxes in Spain as he maintained the player is not that kind of person.

As noted by ESPN, the rumors circling around Ronaldo's future are "unlikely to happen." However, it might also be impossible for Manchester United to resist getting back a legend that was once theirs when Ronaldo really becomes available in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, as fans and the rest of the soccer world are rattled by this rumored monumental transfer, Ronaldo appears to be focused on what he currently has at hand — winning the Confederations Cup for his homeland Portugal's national team.

According to reports, Ronaldo's current teammate in the Portugal national team, Andre Silva, commented: "Regarding Ronaldo, he is motivated, and what I can see is that he is taking the competition very seriously and is totally dedicated to training and thinking about the next game against Mexico."