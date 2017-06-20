Cristiano Ronaldo Will Continue to Be a Real Madrid Player, Says Club President Florentino Perez

After being accused of ₤14.8 million tax evasion by the Spanish government, football star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly now wants out of Real Madrid and Spain.

Facebook/CristianoRonaldo has expressed his desire to transfer back to Manchester United.

According to Spanish media, Ronaldo has expressed much outrage against Spain's treatment of him, especially after being thrown these tax evasion allegations. The 32-year-old has also expressed his desire to return to Manchester United following these allegations and instructing his reps to secure a move back to his former club. It is said that Ronaldo is upset that Real Madrid has not done enough to defend his credibility.

His expression to leave Madrid has opened potential moves to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. In fact, Paris Saint-Germain is willing to pay $179 million for the Portuguese player to move to France.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is adamant that Ronaldo will continue to be a player for the world's biggest football club. According to him, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner is just angry and that he would speak to him once he returns from the Confederations Cup.

The newly re-elected Perez also rejected claims that Madrid has not done enough to defend Ronaldo against the tax evasion allegations.

"Cristiano is a good man and he is being made to look like a criminal...I don't think he is annoyed at us, I think he is annoyed at the general situation." Perez said in an interview with Onda Cero (via The Sun). Reports are now also claiming that Real Madrid is willing to pay the tax amount but the Real Madrid president also refuted this, saying that Ronaldo wouldn't want them to do so, The Guardian reported.

"He would not want that, I'm sure. He's not like that. If he is annoyed it's not because of that, it is because he feels unfairly treated."

Ronaldo has been with Real Madrid for eight years now after moving from Manchester United on a record-breaking $132 million deal.

Perez stressed that unless another club is willing to pay $1.2 billion for Ronaldo, the world's biggest football star will continue to remain in the world's biggest football club.