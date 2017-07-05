Crunchyroll Line-Up News: New Anime Coming This Summer and Fall

YouTube/DAISUKI Saitama of the superhero parody anime “One Punch Man”

Crunchyroll is the go-to website for anime for those who wish to support the studios by paying for their fill of anime. During their panel at this year's Anime Expo, the streaming platform revealed their line-up for the summer and fall anime seasons.

Among the highlights of their line-up includes "Restaurant to Another World." While it doesn't have the intense cookouts that made "Food Wars" so popular, "Restaurant to Another World" brings in the mellow side of cooking.

Also included is the latest installment of the hit action-adventure anime "Saiyuki Reload." "Saiyuki Reload Blast" brings the crew to India for more misadventures and awkward bromance moments.

"A Centaur's Life," "Classroom of the Elite," "Clean Freak! Aoyama kun," and fantasy mecha anime "Knights and Magic" will also be arriving this summer. Premium subscribers can watch the first episode of "Knights and Magic," which is currently available on the website.

For the fall season, Crunchyroll has announced that "PARK: Harajuku Crisis Team!" and the new anime adaptation of "Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World" will be included in their line-up. "AHO-GIRL," "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life," "Netsuzou Trap -NTR-," and "Tsuredure Children" will also be coming to the streaming platform, with details to be announced at a later date.

For those who want English dubs of the summer line-up, several titles for this season will be available on Funimation. These include "Centaur's Life," "Classroom of the Elite," and "Restaurant to Another World."

Watching anime for free is certainly appealing to most fans who want to get their fix quick and with no remorse. However, piracy has dealt a huge blow to the anime industry.

Cruncyroll, Funimation, and other legitimate streaming platforms license these products, thereby supporting the studios that make these anime. Consider signing a subscription and enjoy some guilt-free anime all day, everyday.