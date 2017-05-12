Crystal Gayle Asks Prayers for Sister Loretta Lynn's Recovery from Stroke

Crystal Gayle said her sister, country music legend Loretta Lynn, is in good hands while recuperating at a Nashville hospital after suffering from a stroke last week. The 85-year-old singer and songwriter is "responsive" and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her website.

Reuters/Harrison McClary/File PhotoMusician Loretta Lynn performs during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014.

Lynn was rushed to the hospital May 4 in the evening after having a heart attack at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her scheduled shows have been postponed after doctors advised her to stay off the road. Her sister is asking fans to continue praying for the country music hall of famer.

Gayle updated fans of her sister's condition on social media. "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke," she typed in her first post. "She's a strong woman and I know she'll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery," she added.

The Grammy-winning singer posted an update on Instagram on Wednesday saying: "Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes for Loretta. Keep them coming! We are lucky in this day and age to have wonderful doctors and nurses taking great care of her. #PrayersForLoretta"

Born in Kentucky, Lynn is considered a pioneer of modern country music which is filled with story-telling. Her string of hits in the 1960s like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill" and "One's On the Way" were drawn from her personal life, with themes talking about divorce, sex, infidelity and contraceptives.

A movie was made from her 1977 autobiography, which won an Academy Award for Sissy Spacek's portrayal of Lynn. Her most recent Grammy Award was in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose." She continues to be active in the industry and is slated to release her latest album "Wouldn't It Be Great" in August.