'Cult of Chucky' News, Release Date: Film Director Don Mancini Says Movie Will Mess With One's Head

Facebook/Chucky "Cult of Chucky" will be released in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on Oct. 3.

With "Cult of Chucky" already in development, director Don Mancini recently shared some details about the upcoming film. According to him, the seventh offering in the horror film series was influenced by movies such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Inception."

Describing the movie as "Chucky on Drugs," Mancini said that since "Cult of Chucky" is set in a mental facility, they took inspiration from movies that made viewers question reality.

"This is Chucky as a mindf*** movie, it's Chucky on drugs. Nightmare on Elm Street 3 was an influence but so was Inception, honestly. These are movies where, deliberately - and we had not done this before with a Chucky movie - you question reality," the director said during a guesting on a "Movie Crypt" podcast with hosts Adam Green and Joe Lynch.

Mancini said that since the movie was set in a mental hospital, viewers will get to see different characters whose madness, drug addiction and dreams alter their "perceptions of reality." According to him, "Cult of Chucky" will bring something new to the table as it looks at the possessed doll from a different perspective without losing the narratives of the original Chucky, Nica, Andy Barclay and Tiffany.

The director also revealed that the upcoming movie will see what happens when the four mentioned characters collide. Although it remains to be seen if "Cult of Chucky" will be as great as the previous installments, he promised that it would definitely tinker with viewers' heads just as how "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Inception" did.

"Cult of Chucky" will see the return of Nica, the victim from "Curse of Chucky." In the upcoming film, the character is already confined to a facility for criminally insane individuals after she was charged with committing all the crimes Chucky did in the previous installment. The movie will also follow Chucky as he reunites with his wife Tiffany.

"Cult of Chucky" is set for release in the United States on Oct. 3 on DVD and Blu-ray.