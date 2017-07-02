'Cult of Chucky' Plot Details: First Full-Length Trailer Gives Fans a Horrifying Glimpse of What's to Come in Upcoming Film

Facebook/Chucky"Curse of Chucky" is the sixth installment of the "Child's Play" franchise.

The notorious serial killer doll, Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), is finally back in town. To help everyone prepare, Universal Pictures has dropped the first full-length trailer for "Cult of Chucky," the follow-up to 2013's hit supernatural slasher film "Curse of Chucky."

The 103-second long trailer takes fans to a mental institution where Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously persuaded that she is the one responsible for her family's murders and that Chucky is just a result of her imagination. However, things take a sudden turn when her psychiatrist, Dr. Foley (Michael Therriault), gives her a Good Guy doll as a therapeutic tool.

Soon afterward, another series of murders occur around the asylum, making Nica speculate that Chucky, the possessed doll behind the crimes she was accused of and whom she has concluded is a figment of her imagination, is behind her predicament.

Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky's now grown up nemesis from the original "Child's Play" film, comes to Nica's aid. In order to save her, he will have to get past Chucky's former wife, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), who will do anything, regardless of how dangerous or depraved it is, to help her beloved devil doll, who is controlled by the spirit of a serial killer, Charles Lee Ray.

"It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 30 years since Chucky first terrified moviegoers in Child's Play," Universal 1440 Entertainment's General Manager and Executive Vice President, Glenn Ross, said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "Since then the films have generated millions in worldwide box-office revenue. Now Chucky's back with more scores to settle in his trademark twisted style, and you can bet he won't stop until he gets his revenge," Ross added.

"Cult of Chucky," written and directed by series creator Don Mancini, will be released in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on Oct. 3.