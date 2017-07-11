'Cuphead' to Be Microsoft Exclusive Title, Will Not Come to PS4, Developers Say

"Cuphead" official website "Cuphead" is scheduled for release in September 2017 on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

"Cuphead" developers Studio MDHR has revealed that the run and gun platform video game will be a Microsoft exclusive. This comes as sad news for those who want the indie title ported to the PlayStation 4.

The news comes after the studio posted on NeoGAF that the game will be exclusive to the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and later GoG. MDHR added that a Mac and Linux version of the game will be made available sometime in the future.

The news that nearly every platform will get a port of the title is a little disappointing for those who want to experience the game. A sequel might be in order in the future and there is a chance that MDHR could make it multiplatform. That is unless Microsoft acquires the studio to make exclusive games for their console.

"Cuphead" is a run and gun game with players controlling the titular character in a game drawn in the style of 1930s cartoons. The player has just lost a bet with the devil and must complete a number of challenging levels to pay him back.

The game features a branching level sequence that primarily based around continuous boss fights. This is highly reminiscent of the classic NES games like Contra only in this case, Cuphead has infinite lives to play with.

The player retains weapons between his deaths which reduces the frustration most will have about repeatedly dying and losing their hard-earned weapons. A parry ability is also included which fills up a bar in order to unleash a devastating special move.

A co-op version is also available and adds another player into the mix playing as Mugman. Follow them as they move through the action RPG-style overworld and explore its secret areas.

"Cuphead" is set to be released on Sept. 29 for Xbox One and Windows PC.