'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 Air Date, Spoilers and News: JB Smoove Dishes HBO Comedy Returns in October

After a six-year break, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will reportedly return with season 9 on HBO this October. Cast member JB Smoove revealed this detail at a festival in Philadelphia despite the network and series creator Larry David not making any announcements just yet.

A festival participant posted about Smoove's announcement on Reddit. The comedian allegedly told audience members exclusively about "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9's Oct. 1 premiere.

A post on Instagram also corroborated this detail, where actor Dan Deluca shared a photo of Smoove hosting the festival. The post also cited that Smoove revealed the Oct. 1 return of the series. News outlets reached out to HBO for a confirmation but the network has not made any as of press time.

JB Smoove (with Amanda Seales) introducing The Roots and announcing that Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back to HBO on October 1. #rootspicnic A post shared by @delucadan on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 last aired in 2011 on the cable network. "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, who plays himself on the show, has since been divorced from his TV wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), and he returned to his New York hometown after living for years in Los Angeles.

HBO never announced the show's cancellation despite the long hiatus. Then CEO Richard Plepler said in 2012 during a press event that David's relationship with the network is different and he's afforded plenty of freedom. "When he wants to come back and do 'Curb,' we'd be thrilled," Plepler reportedly said.

Recently, Jeff Garlin, who plays David's best friend and agent, Jeff Greene, sat down with ABC News to discuss about working on the set of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" again after all these years. "It felt like putting on an old pair of shoes," the comedian said. "The first scene I shot was with Larry and JB Smoove, who plays Leon. And we all began laughing because there was no hiccups, there was nothing."

Filming for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 actually happened in the fall of 2016. Aside from David, Garlin, Smoove and Hines, also expected to reprise their roles are Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson.

Lauren Graham will also join the cast for the first time in a recurring role that has not yet been disclosed. The actress, however, told TV Line back in May that she's playing a "character is completely not me at all." Adding, "I speak in a way that I don't speak ever."