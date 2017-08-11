'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 News: Hackers Allegedly Steal Unreleased Episodes of the New Installment

Facebook/curbyourenthusiasm 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 premieres Oct. 1 on HBO.

Some yet-to-be-released episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 are at risk of being leaked online. Hackers reportedly entered the computer system of HBO by force earlier this week and obtained the unreleased episodes of a number of series, including that of the said show's.

This is not HBO's first time to fall prey to hackers. Aside from "Curb Your Enthusiasm," two of its other series, "Ballers" and "Game of Thrones" were also victims of incidents of hacking. Last week, "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4 titled "The Spoils of War" was leaked to some torrent websites ahead of its Sunday release. "Ballers" season 3 episode 3 titled "In the Teeth" also previously made its way online before its weekend release.

Following the most recent incident, HBO released a memo to its employees and said that the company's email system had not been affected. However, the network said they have yet to confirm if some hackers really got copies of the unreleased episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

In its official memo last Monday, HBO's Chief Executive Officer Richard Plepler said: "Many people have expressed particular concern about our email system. At this time, we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing."

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 is set to begin its run in October. Original cast members Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and Jeff Garlin will reprise their roles in the series.

HBO also announced at the Television Critics Association event this week that Bryan Cranston, Nick Offerman, Jimmy Kimmel and Elizabeth Banks will be among the guest stars next season. However, it remains to be seen what roles they will play in season 9.

Recently, it was revealed that the 10-episode season 9 will be "insane" and will amuse fans who have long waited for its release. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 8 ended its run in 2011.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 premieres on Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.