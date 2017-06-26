'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 Release Date, Spoilers: Show Rumored to Return This Fall After 5-Year Break

Does "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 finally have a release date? Cast member JB Smoove reportedly teased the official premiere of the ninth season of the HBO show.

HBO Larry David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

At the annual Picnic Festival in Philadelphia, Smooves introduced The Roots together with singer Amanda Seales. While doing so, he also told the crowd that "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 will return to HBO on Oct. 1, ending a five-year hiatus for the show.

According to TV Guide, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 will bring together original cast members Larry David and JB Smoove, as well as Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and more. "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham is also expected to make an appearance.

Where the ninth season will take place remains unclear. In the previous season, majority of the characters were heading to New York City. In the past seasons, the show mostly took place in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Mary Steenburgen also teased her return to the show. She and her real-life husband Ted Danson will be featured in the upcoming season. However, scheduling conflicts limited the extent of her character's appearance in the series.

"I'm not in it a lot because [the filming] overlapped with ['The Last Man on Earth'], so I really wasn't able to do very much," Steenburgen told Gold Derby.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Steenburgen expressed her delight at being back on "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"I'm so glad because it [has been] so long now that we really didn't know if it was going to happen," the actress said. When asked what's going to happen to her and Danson's characters, Steenburgen would only reveal as much.

"We're going to stir up a little bit of a hornet's nest with it, I'm afraid, but it's how he saw it and what [Larry David] wanted to do," the actress teased.