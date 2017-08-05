Cyber Security Researcher Responsible for Stopping WannaCry Malware Arrested and Detained

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration The WannaCry ransomware attack was a May 2017 worldwide cyber threat.

After a ransomware virus known as WannaCry terrorized many businesses, banks, and personal accounts, many had no idea how they were going to deal with a threat that attacked several countries all at once. Fortunately, a cyber security researcher working at Kryptos Logic stopped the malware in its tracks. The researcher is Marcus Hutchins and he has since been credited for his actions. However, recent reports reveal that Hutchins may have been responsible for another malware and he has been arrested for it.

Hutchins, who goes by the handle MalwareTech on Twitter, is being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada. He was moved to another facility a few hours later.

"We are aware of the situation. This is a law enforcement matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further," a spokesperson from the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre told Motherboard. Meanwhile, the country's National Crime Agency says they are aware of the situation but has left it in the hands of the U.S. authorities.

Since his arrest, there have been updates on his situation. According to BBC, U.S. prosecutors said that the British computer expert has admitted to his charges of being the creator of Kronos, a banking malware. However, Hutchins' lawyer, Adrian Lobo, said that he pled not guilty on all six charges and will continue to fight his case in Wisconsin, where his case was filed to the U.S. district court.

Hutchins will be spending the weekend in prison after he was unable to pay the $30,000 bail that his party was granted. No family was present for the grant held in the courtroom and he was escorted without being put in shackles. Hutchins will be paying for bail as soon as the weekend ends.

Hutchins has been working for the British intelligence since he was credited for stopping WannaCry.