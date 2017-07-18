D23 Expo 2017 News: Disney Provides More Plot Details on Upcoming New Movies, Sequels

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Characters from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 3" (L-R) Jessie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Lot's-O-Huggin' Bear pose at the UK premiere in Leicester Square, London July 18, 2010.

Disney has once again provided exciting news about their upcoming movie offerings during the recently concluded D23 Expo.

Last week, Disney held their biennial event at the Anaheim Convention Center where more details, plot teasers, as well as cast announcements were revealed.

ICYMI, the Pixar / Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Upcoming Films presentation at #D23Expo brought everyone to their feet! Watch now. pic.twitter.com/PBrWjN5gYl — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017

Some of the interesting news was about highly awaited sequels such as "Toy Story 4," "The Incredibles 2," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2." Meanwhile, Disney also featured several teasers for their highly advertised new film "Coco."

"Toy Story 4"

One of the most successful animated films of all time is Disney Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise. Its fourth installment will not be released until 2019, and because of this, the movie studio did not have much video to show to its attendees. However, it was also revealed that "Toy Story 4" had undergone some changes in its production as John Lasseter left the director's seat but will still serve as a movie producer. Josh Cooley, who is known for co-directing the hit "Inside Out," is now helming the film. He revealed that a new "non-white" toy character named Lulu will be introduced.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2"

As for "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2," the movie production welcomed its newest cast addition, "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson, who will give voice to a new character named Yesss. She is a tech-savvy character who will take Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) on a tour around the OhMyDisney.com website.

This could be the plot that leads to the inclusion of various Disney princesses in the film. Apart from Henson's Yesss, the movie will feature familiar and well-loved characters such as Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Merida (Kelly Macdonald) and more.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2" is set to open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

"The Incredibles 2"

Another highly anticipated sequel is no less than "The Incredibles 2" that is due to release in 2018 as well. Despite the absence of many video teasers, director Brad Bird revealed that the next film will give most of the spotlight to Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), as Bob (Craig T. Nelson) takes on a more domestic role. It will likewise show how the two will juggle taking care of their baby and attending to their superhero duties.

"Coco"

Disney once again showcased previews of one of their newest stories named "Coco." Since the first ever trailer of the film was already unveiled in the previous months, Disney called on two of the film's stars - Anthony Gonzalez, who gave voice to Miguel, and Benjamin Bratt - to perform on stage at the D23 event.

"Coco" is about Miguel's pursuit of becoming a well-known musician just like his inspiration, an artist named Ernesto de la Cruz (portrayed by Bratt). However, he somehow ends up in the Land of the Dead.

The movie is slated to open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22.