DACA Updates: Republicans Divided View on the Cancellation of Program may Lead to Party Losing Hold in Congress

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Former White House political adviser Steve Bannon believes that the Republicans may lose their hold in Congress if they continue to disagree on the cancellation of DACA.

The Republicans' divided view on the termination of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) may lead to the party losing control of the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives next year, according to President Donald Trump's former political adviser, Steve Bannon.

While Bannon was fired by the Republicans last month, it is apparent that he is still supportive of Trump's moves and initiatives, including his recent rescinding of DACA, which was approved by former POTUS (President of the United States) Barrack Obama in 2012.

In a recent interview at "60 Minutes" on CBS last Sept. 10, Bannon predicted that if the Republicans continue not to see on the cancellation of DACA, the party may lose their hold in the House in the 2018 congressional elections.

"If this goes all the way down to its logical conclusion, in February and March it will be a civil war inside the Republican Party. And to me, doing that in the springboard of primary season for 2018 is extremely unwise," Bannon said.

Trump announced last week that he is scrapping DACA, a program that allowed young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country and work legally. With Trump's decision to rescind what Obama legalized five years ago, more than 800,000 DACA recipients, otherwise known as Dreamers, are now facing possible deportation.

However, not all Republicans agree with Trump's decision to cancel DACA. While some members of the party believe that they are illegal immigrants who take jobs from some Americans, others believe that they contribute to the economy of the country, hence, deserving of some compassion.

Despite the division among the Republicans, Trump is bent on canceling DACA. In fact, the POTUS has mandated the Republican-controlled Congress to come up with an alternative to DACA within six months, adding that he will revisit the issue if the Congress fails to deliver what he asked them to do.

"I'm worried about losing the House now because of this," Bannon said.