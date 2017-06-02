Dafne Keen's X-23/Laura Character in 'Logan' Suspected to Have Her Own Movie

After getting the nod of the fans and critics alike in "Logan," it is now suspected that Dafne Keen's X-23/Laura character will have her own solo movie.

Facebook/LoganShown is a promotional image for "Logan." Fans are now wondering if a solo X-23 movie featuring Dafnee Keen will happen.

There is no denying that "Logan" is one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful "X-Men" movies, despite the fact that it brought fans to tears upon the death of Logan, who was portrayed by Hugh Jackman for 17 years. Apart from its commercial and critical success, though, the movie was also an opportunity for 20th Century Fox to introduce a possible replacement for Logan/Wolverine in the "X-Men" universe: Keen's X-23/Laura character.

While "Logan" featured X-23 leaving Logan to protect herself and vanishing from the scenes after that, it doesn't mean that her story is done and over with. After all, comic book fans know too well that she will still encounter many troubles after her escape. Because of Keen's impressive performance in the movie, many fans are now wondering whether her character will replace that of Jackman in the "X-Men" mythology in the movies.

According to reports, "Logan" director James Mangold has said in an interview that anything is possible as far as an X-23/Laura movie is concerned. In fact, the director revealed that prior to filming Logan, he had already talked to 20th Century Fox about a possible X-23/Laura movie. On the other hand, "Logan" producer Hutch Parker had said that featuring Logan's daughter in a solo movie outing is possible as long as there is a good story about the character.

"(Mangold) will only do it if he finds a story that he thinks is worthy of standing on its own...not in the same way as Logan because I think it will be different, but that will be successful in its own right, by its own measure, by the assessment of its own qualities and for the audience to embrace as something unique and sort of contained to itself," Parker told IGN.

As X-23 had a long successful appearance in the comic books, it goes without saying that there are many story arcs to choose from for a movie adaptation. With Jackman himself believing that a solo X-23 movie can rake in a good amount of money for 20th Century Fox, will a solo X-23 movie really happen?

Fans can only hope so.