Daily Stormer Website Booted Off by GoDaddy, Google

Reuters/Joshua Roberts White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

The Daily Stormer, online home to members a majority of which are considered white supremacists, have been booted off by their hosting provider GoDaddy. The site was then removed from their new Google Domains hosting soon after their transfer.

The hosting company that previously served The Daily Stormer web pages have notified the site that they will have to transfer to a new host, as they revealed in a tweet on Monday, Aug. 14.

"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy said in their post replying to a report by Amy Suskind, founder of The New Agenda, as reported by Tech Crunch.

Suskind called for the web hosting service to remove The Daily Stormer after it posted an article denigrating Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday. A car reportedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr. ran over a crowd protesting the "Unite the Right" rally during the incident, for which Fields was charged with murder.

A GoDaddy spokesperson added that they are canceling the service since their article could incite others to similar violence, an act they consider a violation of their terms and conditions.

GoDaddy has cancelled their domain listing services for the Daily Stormer on Sunday, Aug. 13. The company has not provided hosting for the infamous website, just domain listing service, during the time that they were associated with them.

After being removed from GoDaddy hosting, administrators of the Daily Stormer has moved the site to a Google Domains service. Their transfer would not last long, as the Mountain View company immediately moved to bar the site from their servers, as Tech Crunch reported.

"We are cancelling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," a Google spokesperson simply said. Meanwhile, the web hosting provider for the website remains unknown as of this time.