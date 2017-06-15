Dak Prescott Plans to Work With Dallas Cowboys Receivers Before Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys' veteran players don't have to report for work until training camp begins after the three-day mandatory minicamp ends this Thursday. But second-year quarterback Dak Prescott has other plans and he wants to do some work with the receivers before training camp starts on July 22.

(Photo: Reuters/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Dec. 1, 2016.

"I'm sure when we're all in town or a couple of us are in town or even one receiver is in town, when I'm here we'll get some work in," Prescott said, via ESPN.

I don't care if it's we're both out in [Los Angeles] and we accidentally run into each other, we'll probably get some work in that next day or something. It's just communicating and knowing where we're at and to get a time together where we're all there," he continued.

Cole Beasley is one of the wide receivers who is most eager for the pre-camp exercises since he didn't take part in the voluntary offseason workouts and the minicamp. He is still not 100 percent performing after his hamstring injury last season, and he needs to get up to speed as soon as he can before training camp.

Beasley had a career year last season. He caught 75 passes for 833 yards and he also had five touchdowns on 98 targets.

Meanwhile, second-year running back Ezekiel Elliott is confident that the Cowboys offensive line is still top-notch despite the changes made this offseason. The team had one of the most formidable offensive lines in the National Football League (NFL) in the past few seasons, and All-Pros Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin are still as dependable as ever.

But with Doug Free and Ronald Leary gone, and left guard La'El Collins moving to right tackle, the offense is going to look different next season. Chaz Green and Emmett Cleary took first-team snaps at left guard during the organized team activities (OTAs).