Dallas Cowboys 2017 Roster News: Five Players to Watch Out for This Season

The Dallas Cowboys are all set heading into the 2017 National Football League (NFL) season. And like most teams, there will always be players who need to prove their worth on the field.

From players who need to perform to stay on the roster to players who make a name for themselves, here are five players who need to unleash their potential this season, according to Bleacher Report.

Demarcus Lawrence

Ever since being drafted in 2014, Lawrence's career has been full of highs and lows. He has had few stellar performances while at the same time, has been plagued by injuries that caused him to miss a number of games.

Lawrence needs to be at his best due to 2017 being a contract year. Should he underperform this season, the Cowboys are prepared to let him go having already lined up a replacement in the form of Taco Charlton.

Dak Prescott

Prescott needs to perform to prove that his Rookie of the Year honors isn't just for show. After having a stellar performance last year and with Tony Romo gone, all eyes are on him to take the Cowboys to Super Bowl.

If Prescott performs well this season, it will cement his position as a franchise quarterback. He will also prove that the management made the right decision to let Romo go.

La'el Collins

Collins' motivation to perform this season is not to prove his worth on the field. It's to prove he can stay on the field.

It doesn't matter how good he is if he keeps missing games. If the team falters due to his absences, he could very well say goodbye as the Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for new guard faster that he can say, "Hut!"

Dez Bryant

All Bryant needs to prove is that he can consistently stay on the field, having missed 10 games over the past two seasons. What he needs to do is prove that he is worth what the Cowboys paid him.

This year could be big for Bryant who is considered to be one of the best receivers in the league. Under Prescott's leadership, Bryant could very well save the management from a bad case of buyer's remorse.

Jaylon Smith

To the Cowboys, Smith is a gamble. This is the reason why he must perform exceptionally well this season. They believe he could be a game changer on the field which is why they took the risk.

Smith needs to perform just like he did in his college days to justify passing over the other players Dallas had their eyes on. Of the five players on this list, Smith has the most to prove this season.

These are the Dallas Cowboys players to look out this 2017 season. Be sure to catch the kickoff game on Sept. 10, 8:30 p.m. EDT.