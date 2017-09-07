Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Cowboys Halt Contract Negotiations with Zack Martin, Will Resume After the Season

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Zack Martin with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

It looks like three-time Pro-Bowler Zack Martin will have to wait until the end of the season to get his contract sorted out with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys have decided to table contract extension talks with Martin until after the 2017 season because they want to avoid any potential distraction while the regular season is underway.

The All-Pro right guard has also confirmed that negotiations were on hold and he admitted that he felt disappointed they couldn't come to terms before the start of the new season.

"Yeah, it's a little disappointing. But at the end of the day, it's a business. We couldn't come to an agreement, so that's all right. I'm under contract. I can focus on football and get excited for the season and that's the only thing on my mind," Martin said, via the team's official website.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had hoped they could agree on a deal. But they had to postpone talks when they couldn't reach an agreement last week.

Martin declined to comment if they ever got close to a deal, but he said nothing has changed and he still wants to be a play with the Cowboys for the foreseeable future. He also noted that he's ready to for their season opener against the New York Giants this Sunday.

"It's great. What better opponent to go against than the Giants? They've got a great defense, great front, so it's going to be a good test for us early," Martin said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Martin is generally considered one of the best guards in the National Football League (NFL), and observers believe that his new contract will surpass the five-year, $60-million deal Kevin Zeitler received from the Cleveland Browns.

Zeitler is currently the highest-paid guard in the league, but he's unlikely to hold that distinction for long.