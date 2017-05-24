Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Cowboys Reportedly Scouting Dominique Hawkins

Former Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins just wants to play basketball. His goal is to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA). However, getting into the league is going to be difficult for him since he's an unheralded player who didn't get much playing time behind top prospect De'Aaron Fox.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nicole Cordeiro)The interior of the AT&T Stadium.

Hawkins probably won't get drafted, but he will draw some interest in the open market because of his athleticism. If he doesn't make it to the NBA, he can also go overseas. He has a lot of options. In fact, he may end up playing football professionally in the National Football League (NFL).

Hawkins' high school basketball coach, Allen Feldhaus Jr., told the Courier-Journal that the Dallas Cowboys sent their scouts to take a look at Hawkins while he was working out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Aside from basketball, Hawkins also played football in high school, so that would explain why he's getting some interest from the Cowboys. However, Feldhaus went on to say that Hawkins has mentioned that he wasn't interested in football right now because he wants to pursue a career in basketball.

Last week, DraftExpress.com's Jonathan Givony also told Kentucky.com that he has heard that some teams in the NFL have been calling Hawkins, so it seems that the Cowboys are not the only ones interested in him.

"Givony said that he's heard some NFL teams have been calling Hawkins about possibly trying out a career on the football field. Madison Central Coach Allen Feldhaus Jr. confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Hawkins has indeed heard from NFL teams in recent weeks — his football potential, particularly as a defensive back, has been mentioned before — but basketball is the long-term goal for the time being," Kentucky.com's Ben Roberts said in his report.

Hawkins is not ready to make the jump to football right now. But who knows, he may change his mind someday and the Cowboys will be waiting.