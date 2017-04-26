Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Cowboys Will Target Adoree' Jackson in the First Round

The Dallas Cowboys really need to bolster their secondary via the draft. They have Nolan Carroll, Anthony Brown, Orlando Scandrick and Leon McFadden under contract next season at cornerback, but with Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr gone, the team will have to add more depth at the position.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mahanga)AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys could use the 28th overall pick to select Washington's Kevin King or Alabama's Marlon Humphrey. However, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has reported that he has heard the Cowboys were going to target University of Southern California's Adoree' Jackson in the first round. Pauline also mentioned that Clemson's Cordrea Tankersley might be an option as well in the second round of the draft if they fail to select Jackson.

Pauline didn't really mention where he got his information, so readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt for now. Still, Jackson is an interesting option at 28th overall.

He is a little undersized for a cornerback at five-foot-ten, 186 pounds. But he's arguably one of the most athletic players in the entire draft class and he's just tenacious.

A lot of observers liked what he brings to the table. In fact, CBS Sports analyst Dane Brugler thinks Jackson is the best option for the Cowboys at 28th overall.

"He doesn't have maybe the size that Will McClay and the scouts traditionally look for at the corner position, but he has the length, in terms of the arm length. And I think that matters more than height in the eyes of Will McClay. Then you factor in that he's a world-class athlete and what he can bring to the team as a return man," Brugler said during an appearance on SportsDayDFW's "Ballzy" podcast.

"At 28, you're looking for the best possible player and that's why I think Adoree' Jackson is very much in play," he continued.