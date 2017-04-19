Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Dak Prescott Says Tony Romo Left 'Some Big Shoes to Fill'

As a rookie last season, Dak Prescott was given the challenging job of handling the starting quarterback duties while regular starter Tony Romo recovers from a back injury. He performed as well as anyone could have expected and he never relinquished his hold on the starting job even when Romo returned.

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, Sept. 25, 2016.

Prescott was simply too good not to start and he has proven that he could handle the pressure as a starting quarterback in the National Football League (NFL). Yet, amid it all, Prescott and Romo maintained a healthy relationship.

"Me and Tony, we've always been great throughout this whole situation, before the situation when I came in (as the starter). So nothing's ever changed. That's something I'm very thankful were able to manage of keeping our relationship the same throughout everything that was going on," Prescott said, according to the Cowboys' official website.

"I hope he's happy. He made the decision to retire; he's had a great career. He's got some big shoes for me to fill to try to come in and do a good job for the Cowboys," he continued.

Those are truly some big shoes to fill. Romo has accomplished a lot with the Cowboys throughout his career, but he has finally decided to call it a career and join the CBS broadcast booth.

Prescott said he wasn't really surprised when Romo announced his retirement, but he believed his predecessor still has a lot left in the tank if he wanted to play on.

With Romo out of the picture, Prescott has firmly established himself as the Cowboys' franchise quarterback and he will get the chance to lead the team into the playoffs again this year.

In other news, ESPN has reported that the Cowboys have decided to pick up the fifth-year option on guard Zack Martin's contract and they are also planning to get a long-term extension done in the summer.