Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Rookie Quarterback Cooper Rush Makes Final 53-Man Roster

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Nicole Cordeiro) The Interior of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Cooper Rush wasn't perfect when he played in relief of starter Dak Prescott in last Saturday's game against the Oakland Raiders. He lost a fumble which resulted in a touchdown for the Raiders, but he made up for it by going 12-of-13 for 115 yards with two touchdowns.

The undrafted rookie has continued to impress this offseason and it looks like he may have cemented his spot on the final 53-man roster.

After the game, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that they weren't going to waive him, but he stopped short of anointing Rush their second-string quarterback.

Rush and veteran quarterback Kellen Moore will continue to compete for the backup job behind Prescott, and both of them are slated to play in the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Houston Texans this Thursday.

Jones and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan have heaped praise on Rush after the last preseason game, but veteran tight end Jason Witten took it a step further by comparing the rookie quarterback to Cowboys legend Tony Romo.

"Gosh, just his playmaking ability and he just continues to find ways, whether it's running the ball and getting first downs, big-time throws," Witten said, according to ESPN.

"This is three or four weeks in a row and really all training camp. Every opportunity he gets, he makes plays and so I'm proud of him. He reminds me a lot of a young (Tony) Romo when you think when he was young and just his playmaking ability, big-time throws. He's had a great camp," he continued.

Getting compared to a great quarterback like Romo is the highest compliment anyone can ever give Rush.

Well, there are some similarities between the two. Romo also entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2003, and he played with a chip on his shoulder as well. However, it may be too early to compare Rush to Romo.