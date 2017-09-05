Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Releases Kellen Moore, May Re-Sign Him Before Season Starts

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kevind810) Kellen Moore with the Detroit Lions in 2012.

Undrafted rookie Cooper Rush is now the number two quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

The team released veteran quarterbacks Kellen Moore and Luke McCown on Saturday as they trim their roster down from 90 to the 53-player limit, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Cowboys may bring Moore back at some point before the season starts.

Dallas Sports News' Bob Sturm has even suggested that Moore may still end up as Dak Prescott's backup when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants in their season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sturm explained that unlike Rush, Moore didn't have to clear waivers after they released him so they can re-sign him right away and place linebacker Anthony Hitchens or tight end Rico Gathers on the injured reserve/designated-to-return list. Hitchens is currently sidelined with a tibial plateau fracture, while Gathers is still recovering from a head injury.

"Cooper Rush would have had to clear waivers and possibly would have been claimed by someone else. Kellen Moore is the type of player who is always out there on the streets. I suspect they sat there and figured they like him more than anyone else (they do) and Kellen knows this (he does). So, they could actually work around the 53-man constraints by cutting him for 24 hours," Sturm said.

ESPN's Todd Archer and Dallas Sports News' David Moore have also reported that Moore is likely going to rejoin the team as early as Sunday, Sept. 3.

Rush has clearly outplayed Moore during the preseason and he has a bright future ahead of him. However, the Cowboys may still need a veteran quarterback playing behind Prescott.

As of the moment, Moore has yet to re-sign with the Cowboys, and fans may have to wait and see if they are really bringing him back.