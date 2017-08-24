Dallas Cowboys NFL Trade, Roster Rumors: Undrafted Rookie Cooper Rush Gets a Shot at Backup Quarterback Job

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mahanga) AT&T Stadium, home for the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush probably didn't think he was going to see much action next season when he joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent last May.

He seems like a long-shot to make the final 53-man roster back then, but his performance during the preseason may have vaulted him ahead of Kellen Moore on the Cowboys' depth chart.

Rush has been getting some reps with the second team offense during practice recently and his stock has continued to rise as Moore struggles. He knows that he's now locked in a battle for the backup job, but he wants to focus on making the final roster first.

"I'm really just so focused on making this 53 [man roster]. That's been the No. 1 goal and I think staying true to that goal is what's helping me keep progressing and keep improving," Rush said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Rush has earned praise from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, and starting quarterback Dak Prescott appears to like what he sees in the rookie as well.

"I think he understands how you play this position. It's from the neck up. You don't let when you're drafted, when you're picked or anything like that affect you. And I think he's used that to motivate him," Prescott said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Well, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan must be doing something right because this is the second year in a row a rookie quarterback has played better than expected.

Finding a quality quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) is no easy task, but the Cowboys hit the jackpot with Prescott last year. Did they strike gold again this year with Rush? Only time will tell.

Prescott is entrenched as the Cowboys' number one quarterback for years to come, but Rush will have the chance to secure his hold on the backup quarterback job if he continues to impress the coaches.